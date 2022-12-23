Democratic-Controlled State Legislature Set To Give Itself Massive Salary Raise

Legislators in New York passed a bill during a special legislative session Thursday that would give them a 29% pay raise from their current salary of $110,000 to $142,000.

If the bill is signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, it would make New York legislators the highest paid in the country by approximately $23,000, according to CBS News. The next highest-paid legislature is California at $119,000.

“It’s a full time job,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, CBS News reported. “Sooner or later in order to be able to afford to do the job, we have to raise pay.”

If the bill is signed by Hochul, New York legislators would only be able to make a maximum of $35,000 from outside income starting in 2025, CBS News reported. This would not include military service, retirement plans, or investments. (RELATED: Democratic Governor And Big City Mayor Argue Over Which Of Their Liberal Strongholds Has More Crime)

Opponents believe that the bill will lead to career politicians, CBS News reported. “When I campaigned, I heard over and over again from voters that we don’t want career politicians. That’s what this is going to create,” Republican Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh said.

It is not yet clear whether Hochul will sign the bill into law, according to CBS News. Hochul expressed her support Dec. 9 for a pay raise for state legislators, WGRZ reported.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives delegates receive $174,000 per year.