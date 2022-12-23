Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez faces more than 22 years in prison and possible deportation after being found guilty of all three charges against him in the 2020 shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan The Stallion in the foot from his Cadillac Escalade. He was found guilty on Friday in Los Angeles of felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, according to TMZ. A handful of witnesses took the stand in the two-week trial, including Megan Thee Stallion herself. Lanez and his driver from the night in question did not take the stand, according to the outlet.

Tory Lanez has been found guilty, he faces 20 years in prison after being convicted of assault and weapons offenses for shooting Megan Thee Stallion‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/ZbepY2ut3W — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 24, 2022

Lanez’ legal team was in touch with immigration officials prior the verdict read and sources close to the situation have been confirmed that it’s likely he will be deported, the outlet noted.

During the testimony, Megan Thee Stallion identified Lanez as her shooter, TMZ reported. She also alleged that Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet after the incident. She claimed Lanez pointed the gun at her and shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before firing. (RELATED: Rapper Accused Of Crashing Into Pregnant Woman And Leaving The Scene)

#BREAKING: Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. https://t.co/Upb3MpMsgi — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey, who was also present at the time of the shooting didn’t positively identify Lanez as the shooter, but confirmed she did not pull the trigger herself. Her testimony from September, where she did identify Lanez as the shooter, was submitted to the case, according to TMZ.

Other witnesses also took the stand in this case. The physical evidence showed gunshot residue on both Kelsey and Lanez and inconclusive DNA evidence was recorded from the gun itself, according to TMZ.

A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 27.