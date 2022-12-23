‘I Feel Horrible’: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest Apologies For Restaurant Brawl

Former NFL star Willie McGinest released an official statement to his Twitter page on Dec. 23 responding to his involvement in a Dec. 9 altercation at a West Hollywood restaurant.

Video footage of the incident showed McGinest repeatedly hitting another man in the face with a bottle. The former NFL great later voluntarily surrendered himself to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 19. “First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest said.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” he continued.

McGinest went on to express his deep regret and remorse.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become,” he said. (RELATED: Tables, Chairs, Fists And Boobs Go Flying In What Might Be The Craziest Bar Brawl Ever Caught On Video)

“It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened,” McGinest said.

He wrapped up his statement by accepting responsibility and promising to do better.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection- mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation,” he said. “Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”