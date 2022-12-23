‘I Feel Horrible’: Former NFL Player Willie McGinest Apologies For Restaurant Brawl

Former NFL star Willie McGinest released an official statement to his Twitter page on Dec. 23 responding to his involvement in a Dec. 9 altercation at a West Hollywood restaurant.
Video footage of the incident showed McGinest repeatedly hitting another man in the face with a bottle. The former NFL great later voluntarily surrendered himself to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 19. “First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest said.
— Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) December 23, 2022
“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” he continued.
McGinest went on to express his deep regret and remorse.
“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become,” he said. (RELATED: Tables, Chairs, Fists And Boobs Go Flying In What Might Be The Craziest Bar Brawl Ever Caught On Video)
— Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) December 23, 2022
“It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened,” McGinest said.
He wrapped up his statement by accepting responsibility and promising to do better.
“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection- mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation,” he said. “Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”