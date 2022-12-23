The Lakers Are About To Sink Even Lower In The Standings After MVP-Caliber Anthony Davis Goes Down With Foot Injury

LeBron & Co. are about to get even more trash.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Dec. 23 that their MVP-caliber big man Anthony Davis is now out indefinitely because of a stress injury to his right foot.

Originally, he was expected to miss a month. Now, the timetable isn’t so clear.

After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2022

Davis’ injury appears to have come in the Dec. 16 game against the Denver Nuggets. After taking on Nikola Jokic and landing a layup, Davis got up hopping and didn’t put any weight on his foot.

Oh, man. If you’re a hater of LeBron James, then this is absolutely beautiful news to read.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not celebrating the injury to Anthony Davis. In fact, it sucks for him, I feel for him. I like Anthony Davis and want it to be completely known that I have nothing against the guy, and would rather him not be injured. (RELATED: Is LeBron Behind This? NBA Fans Speculate The Superstar Refuses To Be In Losing Graphics)

However, the LeBron hater in me is absolutely loving this.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already 13-18 this season and just lost to the Sacramento Kings, it’s been pretty bad. And now they have to deal with Anthony Davis being out for a lengthy period of time because of an injury?

That’s rough, but how beautiful for it to happen to “King” James.