CBS Sports Pranked The Rams And Broncos With Fake ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweater Uniforms, And It’s Actually Not A Bad Idea

I know the players weren’t feeling the uniforms, but I’m liking the concept here.

The upcoming Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos doesn’t promise to be the most interesting with both teams sitting at 4-10 on the season, but that’s where we’re at right now.

However, CBS Sports attempted to lighten things up with some holiday spirit Thursday by displaying “ugly sweater” uniforms that both teams would be “wearing” for their Christmas Day game. CBS also got Rams safety Nick Scott and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus involved to help prank their respective teams at practice.

Some of the players were diggin’ the uniforms, but most of them… yeah, they weren’t feeling it.

With the @Broncos and @RamsNFL playing on Christmas, we made some fake “ugly” Christmas jerseys and told the teams they’d be wearing them for game day. A few players liked them. And others…well, others did not. pic.twitter.com/9aHtqDyL3C — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 22, 2022

Now, I understand most of the players didn’t seem to like the “ugly sweater” uniforms, but I’m certainly liking the concept of them. Personally, I’d love to see the NFL use them in its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day games.

And just because they’re “ugly sweaters” doesn’t mean they actually have to be ugly: we can certainly flash and dash them up. I’m telling you (I just blogged about this recently) you can make an ugly sweater pop with the right outfit, and vice versa by making your outfit pop with an ugly sweater. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Player Hilariously Urges Quarterback Gardner Minshew To Bring His ‘Stache Back)

B Real knows what I’m talking about:

An ugly functional x-mas sweater at its finest 🤘🏼😎 how ugly is yours? pic.twitter.com/3VR1l9POyd — B Real ™ (@B_Real) December 21, 2022

So dope. Let’s get with it, NFL.