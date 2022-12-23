Major Med School Pushes ‘Diversity, Equity And Inclusion’ Requirements For Faculty To Earn Promotion Or Tenure

Indiana University School of Medicine (IUSM) requires professors show a commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in order to be considered for promotions or tenure, according to a document titled “Example Faculty Activities Toward Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

The document was obtained through a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) by the medical watchdog group Do No Harm. It included a list of activities faculty can demonstrate during performance reviews to showcase their commitment toward advancing DEI at the school. (RELATED: Med School Trained Faculty To Admit, Address Their own Racial ‘Bias’)

Do No Harm referred to the list as “compelled behavior” and claimed that “it is a thoroughly politicized and ideological creation, betraying IUSM’s complete commitment to race-based medicine.”

“It conveys a clear expectation that faculty hold that same commitment and prove it through their actions,” Do No Harm wrote.

One bullet point advised faculty to incorporate DEI into their classroom by using “inclusive teaching practices” which include using “global perspectives” and teaching courses in multiculturalism. It also instructed faculty to teach “courses, modules and/or workshops designed for historically marginalized students and trainees” as well as promote grants and fellowships which serve such communities.

It also advised faculty to incorporate DEI into their research through grants or projects which study health care in “historically marginalized” communities and by building diverse teams or partnering with faculty at Minority Serving Institutions. It also advised faculty to convey any awards or recognitions they received for DEI-related research.

Faculty can also score points by serving as a mentor for “underrepresented” and “international” students and faculty. It also listed several ways faculty can promote DEI in the community by “chairing or serving on a Community board linked to the advancement of DEI,” targeting community outreach to marginalized communities and engaging in “activities and consulting work (paid or unpaid) related to DEI community activities and organizations.”

Another section encouraged faculty to “increase one’s self-awareness and knowledge” about topics such as microaggressions and biases through workshops and reading groups. Faculty could also peer review journals geared toward DEI and “inclusive pedagogies” and attend lectures which discuss “health inequities and/or care for underserved or marginalized communities.”

“In each case, IUSM is indicating that current and prospective faculty need to hold not just specific political views, but translate those views into concrete action,” Do No Harm claimed. “This is a violation of medical educators’ rights. Here’s hoping a faculty member sues IUSM – or the Indiana state government intervenes. IUSM shouldn’t be allowed to force faculty to engage in political activities.”

Do No Harm and IUSM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

