Zach Wilson Gets Benched After Horrendous Outing. Is His Career In Jeopardy?

Zach Wilson’s career in the NFL may be nearing its end after having an awful outing at quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson was only able to muster up three points for the New York Jets’ offense by the time he was benched in the third quarter for backup Chris Streveler. Wilson threw the football with inaccuracy all game long, and it really didn’t seem like he belonged on an NFL field. He completed just 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 92 yards and threw an interception before getting pulled, according to ESPN.

By the time Streveler entered the game, it appeared as if the Jets’ fanbase were at their wits’ end with Wilson. They let their displeasure with him be heard with loud boos until he was sent to the sidelines.

The boos are RAINING down on Zach Wilson in New York 👀 pic.twitter.com/EQuP0m5WJT — Brian Y (@byysports) December 23, 2022

I would be surprised if Wilson were to ever start at quarterback in another NFL game. It’s obvious that his game just doesn’t translate well into the pros. The more and more I see him play, the more I believe that he’s an all-time draft bust. (RELATED: Eagles Coach Says QB Jalen Hurts Likely To Miss Upcoming Game. No Need To Worry Because The Most American QB Ever Will Play)

According to Pro Football Reference, Wilson has an 8-13 record in two seasons playing in the NFL with more interceptions than he does in touchdown passes. It’s been really, really hard to watch. Wilson just seems incapable of posting more than three points on the scoreboard every time he steps foot onto the field and it’s not cutting it.

I think the XFL would suite Wilson much better than the NFL does. It’s clear that Wilson is NOT a franchise quarterback. He should be shown the door!