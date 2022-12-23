Sports Reporter Mark Woodley Gives Hilariously Snarky Weather Report, Becomes National Hero (To Us)

I see a raise in this guy’s near future, whether from his current outlet or another.

Mark Woodley, who is a sports reporter for KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa, had to cover a blizzard for the outlet Dec. 22 after all of the sports games in the area were cancelled. But instead of actually reporting on it, Woodley just complained throughout his broadcast time — which created absolutely magical content.

Here’s a couple of his most spectacular quotes:

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same?” Woodley said.

“I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

Woodley added he wished he was in a heated “stormchaser,” saying, “That thing’s heated… the outdoors currently is not heated.”

Just watch the glory:

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

This truly has to be some of the best content I’ve ever seen, and quite frankly, I have to take some pride in being “the sports guy” over here at the Daily Caller.

You have this big blizzard going on, everything is cancelled, people are watching the news to stay up to date with the weather, and it happens to be “the sports guy” who achieves the glory by becoming a national hero overnight (at least to us). (RELATED: REPORT: MLB Owners Are Complaining About Steve Cohen’s Massive Spending Spree For New York Mets)

And this whole ordeal got me thinking: What would the Daily Caller have me do if sports ever got cancelled?

I was actually curious enough to bother my busy editor with the question, and he gave me some boring answer that I would be in entertainment or in regular news. And that’s cool and all, but I was hoping for something more adventurous like national hero Mark Woodley. I mean, I’m in Florida: throw me in a category five hurricane so I can shit myself. It would make for fantastic content.

Actually, let me stop while I’m ahead.