‘The Pain Is Overwhelming’: Buffalo Man Found Dead On Street In Storm

A man froze to death in Buffalo, New York on his 56th birthday during a Christmas Eve snowstorm.

William ‘Romello’ Clay’s body was found in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue after he had gone missing on Dec. 23 on his way to the store, Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Expected To Hit Peak Friday And Saturday, Grounding More Than 5,000 Flights)

Before Clay’s body was found, his sister, Sophia, posted on Facebook that he frequently goes to 7 Eleven on Bailey and requested that anyone who has any information write her.

After Clay’s body was found, she created a GoFundMe page asking to help pay for her brother’s burial expenses. She explained that her brother died on Dec. 24, which was his birthday, and “humbly” asked for donations. She said that any items purchased from her business—Sharp Edges Hair Care—on Facebook will go toward his burial. As of Sunday afternoon, Sophia had raised over $4,200.

Buffalo was one of the most affected areas hit during the storm, as more than 30,000 people lost power, WGRZ reported. City officials said that Clay’s death was the third in the county during the storm, the New York Post reported.

🚨#BREAKING: Life threatening Blizzard 📌#Buffalo l #NY A Life threatening blizzard taking place in Buffalo NY area as storm chaser Reed Timmer is in the middle with whiteout conditions and zero visibility with reports of Multiple motorists stranded pic.twitter.com/9RL7aK3wOY — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 24, 2022

Clay’s son, Jules, said he talked to his dad before he died and told him he loved him, according to the New York Post.

“This pain is overwhelming. I can’t stop crying,” Jules wrote on Facebook.