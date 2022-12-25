Jayson Tatum Throws Down A Huge Dunk On The Head Of Giannis Antetokounmpo En Route To Huge Christmas Day Victory

How good is Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics?

Tatum threw down a monstrous slam-dunk on the head of Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at TD Garden during the Celtics’ 21-point victory on their home floor to improve to 24-10 on the season.

If this isn’t the play of the year for the 2022 NBA season so far, I’m not sure what else possibly could be.

Tatum fake dunk pic.twitter.com/0tAGSXbEgy — That’s a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) December 25, 2022

The crazy thing about this dunk is that Antetokounmpo is reportedly 6’11” with a 7’4″ wingspan. He is likely one of the tallest people walking on the face of the Earth right now. The difficulty of this dunk must have been astronomically high considering Antetokounmpo’s massive size.

Credit to Antetokounmpo here for not shying away from this throwdown though. Players will often just make a business decision and watch their opponent soar through the air for the dunk to avoid being posterized.

That said, Tatum appears to be in the prime of his career, and I'm not sure if there's anybody capable of slowing him or the rest of my Boston Celtics down as they troop towards the postseason.

Tatum scored 20 points in the third quarter alone while knocking down two triples on his way to posting 41 points, according to ESPN. It was a significant win for Boston as they continue to create distance between themselves and the rest of the teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

I would bet heavily on the Celtics making it back to the NBA Finals again this year. They seem to be head and shoulders above the rest of their competition. With Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way for the C’s, I doubt they’ll be stopped.