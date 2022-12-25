Migrants Dropped Outside Kamala Harris’ Home

Three busloads of migrants were dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. home on Christmas Eve.

After the migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory from Texas, the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network transported them to a church, gave them warm food and clothes, and welcomed the migrants to America, ABC 7 reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Migrants Flown To Martha’s Vineyard Were Informed Of Destination, Documents Confirm)

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

“This is a welcome effort that we’ve been doing since the first bus arrived,” Amy Fischer, a core organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told ABC 7. “D.C. just continues to show up as a welcoming city that is always ready and willing to open their arms to welcome people, whether it’s Christmas Eve, whether it’s 9 degrees outside or 90 degrees outside.”

Fisher also told ABC 7 she believes transporting migrants was a “political stunt.”

“It really does show the cruelty behind Gov. Abbott and his insistence on continuing to bus people here without care about people arriving late at night on Christmas Eve when the weather is so cold,” Fischer told ABC 7. “People are getting off the buses, they don’t have coats, they don’t have clothes for this kind of weather, and they’re freezing.”

Gov. Abbott sent hundreds of migrants to D.C. in April. He also sent a bus of illegal immigrants to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in November.