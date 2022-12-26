The Budget For ‘1923’ Will Make Your Brain Melt

The estimated budget for Taylor Sheridan’s latest “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” will make your brain melt.

The huge new series launched on December 18 on Paramount+. Sheridan ensured the next installment of the Dutton origin storyline featured icons like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the leading couple, as well as an all-star cast for the supporting and guest cast. The show also shot on location in Montana, as well as South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania, according to Collider.

In conversation with Deadline, Sheridan stated that he doesn’t “know what the ‘Game of Thrones‘ budgets were, but I don’t know how they could have been more than this.” Collider therefore estimated that each episode of “1923” could cost anywhere from $30 to $35 million, and it shows.

🌟 REVIEW🌟 via @KaySmythe The first episode of the epic new “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923” dropped Sunday, and was absolutely stunning. We’re already obsessed. READ MORE: https://t.co/2w4bH4v6KY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 19, 2022

The latest season of “Yellowstone” has dried out a little, leaving fewer storylines open for true escapism by the viewer. The overtly political nature of season five isn’t necessarily my favorite, despite the show still being great.

In harsh contrast, “1923” takes you 100 years into the past, to a time where America was still getting settled, and violence ruled above the law. (RELATED: Here’s A Rundown Of Every Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Show)

The budget given to this epic new series has already set it apart from the previous limited series in the Dutton lineage, “1883.” Sheridan noted in his Deadline interview that “1883” was the most expensive first season of a TV show ever made.