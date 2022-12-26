Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Photo Of Diamond Ring

Legendary pop singer Cher sparked engagement rumors when she tweeted a photo of a huge diamond ring on Christmas Day.

The 76-year-old posted a picture of the ring when it was still in a box with the caption, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” Cher is dating the much-younger 36- year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, and her caption seemed to be crediting him for the pear-shaped sparkler.

The ring was not on Cher’s finger in the image, leading fans to wonder if it really was an engagement ring, or else a piece of jewelry gifted in celebration of the couple’s love over the holidays.

Fans have been closely watching Cher and Edwards’ relationship since the music icon first confirmed they were dating Nov. 4.

The confirmation of the couple’s status made headlines when Cher posted an image of herself with Edwards on social media and a fan responded by writing, “Someone’s got a new boyfriendddd😏.” Cher then personally wrote back to her comment saying, “YESSSSS.” (RELATED: Cher’s Mother, Georgia Holt, Dead At Age 96)

Someone’s got a new boyfriendddd😏 — nicole brandy 🪩 (@nicole_b_ryan) November 4, 2022

Cher and Edwards were later spotted at a number of public events, including rapper Tyga’s birthday celebration, according to Vanity Fair. The star continued gushing with love for her new man by posting images of him to Twitter alongside heart-shaped emojis.

Edwards formerly dated famous model Amber Rose, and the pair share a 3-year-old son named Slash.



Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono, and she has also been linked to Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Richie Sambora, Warren Beatty and more over the course of her long career in music, according to TMZ.

Cher has been evasive about the nature of the ring on social media and it remains unconfirmed whether she is in fact engaged.