Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

We have major news coming out of Denver.

The 51-14 Christmas massacre that the Denver Broncos suffered at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams was the final nail in the coffin for first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Monday, according to an announcement from the team.

When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, most people thought it instantly put Denver into the Super Bowl conversation, but this season has been anything but championship caliber. Currently, the Broncos are sitting dead last in the AFC West with a 4-11 record and are one of the worst teams in the National Football League statistically.

Loads of draft picks were given up by the Broncos to get Wilson, and they gave him a monster contract on top of that. It will be nearly impossible for Denver to get rid of him. With this being the case, the Broncs now find themselves in a position where they have to find a head coach who can win with their franchise quarterback.

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

The Denver Broncos’ first game without Hackett will be Jan. 1, when they head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

I don’t think anybody in the planet is blaming the Denver Broncos for pulling the trigger on this move, they’ve been absolutely atrocious this year. And anybody who can make Russell Wilson look that bad deserves to be fired. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Hilariously Gets Roasted On Christmas Day By Patrick Star Of SpongeBob SquarePants)

Normally, I don’t like calling for people’s firings, but it’s been pretty bad this season — and that’s an understatement.

Now we sit back and see what they do from here, with both their open head coaching position and Russell Wilson, and both will most certainly be things of interest to pay attention to.

Make sure you get your popcorn.