Disneyland Offers Guests A Bargain: $185 For A Tiny Shot Of Booze

The holidays are often a time of indulgence and guests at Disneyland that scoff at the $185 price tag for a tiny shot of booze may be shocked to learn they’re getting a real steal.

Disneyland’s The Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has an annual holiday cart that offers spirit-infused drinks that carry a festive theme, according to SFGate. This year’s dessert shot is a “waffle shot”- a wafer-lined treat priced at $185 when combined with Remy Martin Louis XIII Grande Champagne Cognac. While this may seem to be an exorbitant price tag, guests can rest assured knowing this price reflects market value, and a standard 1.5-ounce pour of Louis XIII can apparently sell for $500 at trendy Los Angeles hot spots, according to The New York Post.

Disneyland charges $185 for a tiny shot of booze served in waffle cup https://t.co/4mTxHSXewX pic.twitter.com/CMKCtiorxH — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2022

It may be hard for some to imagine that a small shot of booze priced just shy of $200 is a discount price, especially when compared to the fact that it’s “about the same cost as the most expensive single-day, single-park ticket,” according to SFGate.

To put things in perspective, the Louis XIII will set consumers back a full $4,000 per bottle at the liquor store, and is offered as the highest-end option among other, more reasonably-priced shots, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Disney Channel Star Orlando Brown Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence)

The “waffle shot” is presented in a waffle cone-like base that is lined with the consumers’ choice of milk or white chocolate, and can be ordered as a non-alcoholic drink. It can be paired with milk or eggnog for those with a modest budget. Disneyland guests that are looking for a treat but aren’t willing to dive in to the tune of $185 can also select from 11 different liquors, including Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream or Amaretto for just $17 a shot, according to The New York Post.