J.J. Watt’s Reaction Walking Off The Field Has Many Skeptical That He Could Soon Be Done With The Arizona Cardinals

It’s looking like J.J. Watt’s time with the Arizona Cardinals is coming to a close.

The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off Christmas Day, with Tom Brady & Co. pulling out the 19-16 overtime win. At the end of the game when walking off the field, J.J. Watt gave an emotional reaction that seemingly gave off the appearance that it could have been his last home game in a Cardinals uniform.

Before walking into the tunnel, Watt stopped, looked around State Farm Stadium while appearing to tear up, and then went into the tunnel with his head down.

JJ Watt tearing up coming off the field. Stop before walking off and looked at the field. Could be his last home game here. @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 26, 2022

Over the past 10 years in the National Football League (NFL), J.J. Watt has been one of the most dominant players on the defensive side of the ball. Currently, he’s ranked in the No. 4 spot for most sacks in the NFL for active players, and throughout his career, he collected five nominations for First-Team All-Pro and five appearances in the Pro Bowl, according to OutKick.

On top of that, he’s only one of three players to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. It’s pretty clear that Watt is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when everything is set and done.

Watt’s current two-year, $28 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals runs out at the end of the season. Then, Watt will effectively become a free agent. Arizona is mathematically eliminated from the postseason, so the regular season finale at the San Francisco 49ers will be the last game of his contract. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Lose Right Tackle Lane Johnson For At Least The Rest Of The Regular Season Due To Abdominal Tear)

Oh, man. I’m quite curious to know how my Miami Dolphins are reacting after seeing this news. God, I’d love for them to land J.J. Watt.

So, just imagine this for my Phins: We sign J.J. Watt in free agency to boost up our defensive line on an already solid defense, and we also make the 2023 rumors true and bring Tom Brady in as well, letting Tua Tagovailoa sit behind Brady to learn for a season or two. Just imagine heading into a new season with those two additions with the talent that we currently have.

Stephen Ross (owner), I don’t know what you’re thinking, but let’s make all of that happen.