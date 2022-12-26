Kim Kardashian Cries While Explaining How She Protects Her Kids From Kanye West’s Public Image

Kim Kardashian’s newly released interview with Angie Martinez on “In Real Life” revealed the lengths the star goes to in order to shield her children from Kanye West’s public image.

Martinez told Kardashian it appeared she protects them from West’s public image, and Kardashian confirmed that she works tirelessly to ensure her children don’t know about their father’s online comments and behavior that continues to grip the headlines.

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids, so in my home my kids don’t know anything that goes on, on the outside world,” Kardashian said. “I’ve managed to … I’m holding on by a thread, I know I’m like so close to that not happening,” Kardashian said.

West faced widespread criticism after making anti-Semitic comments and declaring that he likes Hitler on InfoWars with Alex Jones on Dec. 1. This comes on the heels of outrage by fans after West took the stage at Paris Fashion Week wearing a shirt with the message, “White Lives Matter.”

Kardashian wants to ensure her children are protected from the divisive comments and public opinion of their father.

“I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can, like, I will.” Kardashian said.

“I mean my kids they don’t know anything,” Kardashian said. She then explained that she keeps close tabs on the daily interactions of her children to ensure they remain blissfully unaware of their dad’s public image.

“So at school like some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess, I know what goes on at lunch time, I hear what’s being talked about none of the kids have ever said anything to my kids,” Kardashian told Martinez. (RELATED: Billboard Names Kanye West Top Christian Artist Of 2022 Shortly After He Praised Hitler)

Kardashian described the arduous task.

“North has a TikTok account on my phone and, my phone only. They’re just not on social media, they don’t see stuff. I keep, you know, when stuff’s going down like I protect stuff in the house as far as like the TVs and the content,” Kardashian said.

The reality television star admitted this was a full-time job.

“If we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, like I have to have that, you know, smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong.”

Kardashian admitted to breaking down when her children are not with her, and having a good cry.

Kardashian couldn’t fight back the tears as she explained how happy her childhood memories were with her father, and expressed that she wanted the same for her children.

“I had the best dad and I had the best memories, and the greatest experience. And that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said.