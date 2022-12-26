Editorial

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa In Concussion Protocol (Again)

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Tua is a great quarterback, but damn, I am incredibly concerned about his durability as a Dolphins fan.

Following the 26-20 Christmas day loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins have announced that their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has once again been entered into the National Football League’s (NFL) concussion protocol, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel said that when Tagovailoa spoke to team doctors, he both admitted and displayed that he was having symptoms of a concussion. Miami immediately responded by placing him into protocol. McDaniel also noted that he’s unsure when Tagovailoa suffered the injury.

This is the second time in the 2022 season that Tagovailoa has been entered into concussion protocol.

Now obviously, I don’t know for sure, but I have a feeling this is how Tagovailoa got his concussion:

This totally explains why Tagovailoa was absolutely on point for most of the game, and then all of a sudden went off.

It was two completely different versions of Tagovailoa in that Christmas game. In one part, he’s killing it. The next, he’s throwing three interceptions in a row, especially that last one — it was absolutely atrocious. He just straight up threw it to the Packers. Though now that I look again, all three of them were pretty bad.

So, yeah. As far as I’m seeing it, all of my confusion around why Tagovailoa was playing so badly to close out the game has been completely cleared. He may have a damn concussion. It would also explain this:

The answer to that tweet could be blurry vision, which honestly makes this loss suck even more for me.

And on top of that, here I go again worrying about Tagovailoa’s durability. I don’t want to give up on him yet, quite frankly, I love Tua. But I am strongly worried about his health going forward. I’m afraid that he’s going to be like Robert Griffin III, a great talent, but too small and brittle to take hits in the NFL. (RELATED: REPORT: Jerry Rosburg Named Interim Head Coach Of The Denver Broncos)

We’ll see, but I know one thing: I am tired of this pain as a Miami Dolphins fan. Please make it stop.