Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa In Concussion Protocol (Again)

Tua is a great quarterback, but damn, I am incredibly concerned about his durability as a Dolphins fan.

Following the 26-20 Christmas day loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins have announced that their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has once again been entered into the National Football League’s (NFL) concussion protocol, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel said that when Tagovailoa spoke to team doctors, he both admitted and displayed that he was having symptoms of a concussion. Miami immediately responded by placing him into protocol. McDaniel also noted that he’s unsure when Tagovailoa suffered the injury.

This is the second time in the 2022 season that Tagovailoa has been entered into concussion protocol.

Mike McDaniel explaining why Tua Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol and that his well being is a priority. "I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that very serious. I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard."

Now obviously, I don’t know for sure, but I have a feeling this is how Tagovailoa got his concussion:

Here late in the second half #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has his head driven into the ground really hard, but was not taken out of the game. This could be an explanation for Tua's bad play in the second half.

This totally explains why Tagovailoa was absolutely on point for most of the game, and then all of a sudden went off.

It was two completely different versions of Tagovailoa in that Christmas game. In one part, he’s killing it. The next, he’s throwing three interceptions in a row, especially that last one — it was absolutely atrocious. He just straight up threw it to the Packers. Though now that I look again, all three of them were pretty bad.

All THREE OF TUA’S 4th QUARTER INTERCEPTIONS were awful.

He wasn’t even under pressure.

All THREE OF TUA'S 4th QUARTER INTERCEPTIONS were awful.

He wasn't even under pressure.

He overthrows Hill on the 1st, stares down a receiver who ain't looking for a ball on the 2nd, and epically UNDERTHROWS his receiver on the final one.

So, yeah. As far as I’m seeing it, all of my confusion around why Tagovailoa was playing so badly to close out the game has been completely cleared. He may have a damn concussion. It would also explain this:

On that final interception, for some reason, Tua Tagovailoa locked in on Gesicki…he threw the ball with 2…2 receivers COMPLETELY uncovered underneath. The only question is WHY? What did he see?

The answer to that tweet could be blurry vision, which honestly makes this loss suck even more for me.

And on top of that, here I go again worrying about Tagovailoa’s durability. I don’t want to give up on him yet, quite frankly, I love Tua. But I am strongly worried about his health going forward. I’m afraid that he’s going to be like Robert Griffin III, a great talent, but too small and brittle to take hits in the NFL. (RELATED: REPORT: Jerry Rosburg Named Interim Head Coach Of The Denver Broncos)

We’ll see, but I know one thing: I am tired of this pain as a Miami Dolphins fan. Please make it stop.