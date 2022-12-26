Philadelphia Eagles Lose Right Tackle Lane Johnson For At Least The Rest Of The Regular Season Due To Abdominal Tear

Ouch, this is brutal.

The Philadelphia Eagles are remaining positive that right tackle and four-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson will return to action for the playoffs, but he will be out for at least the rest of the regular season due to a torn tendon in his abdominal area, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Johnson’s injury — which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 40-34 Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys — was confirmed after he underwent an MRI.

After Johnson’s injury, Jack Driscoll replaced him at the right tackle position for the rest of the game. Besides using Driscoll, the Eagles have another option that they could exercise, which would involve Jordan Mailata switching from left tackle to be put into Johnson’s right tackle spot and opening up left tackle for Andre Dillard, who was drafted in the first round by Philadelphia in 2019.

So far, the Eagles have been steamrolling this season. This is the same team who went an undefeated 8-0 before losing to the Washington Commanders, and I still can’t figure out how they lost that game. And then add another five wins in a row to bring them to 13-1.

Then came the injuries, and it didn’t take long for them to take their toll, with the Eagles losing to the Cowboys 40-34 without quarterback Jalen Hurts — who is currently out with a shoulder injury. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett)