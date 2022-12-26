REPORT: Jerry Rosburg Named Interim Head Coach Of The Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have already found their quick fix for the head coaching position.

The team announced Dec. 26 that Nathaniel Hackett was fired as their head coach, and just a couple of hours later, the Broncos reportedly named their interim head coach to see out the last two games of the 2022 season.

Filling the role will be senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A couple of weeks into the campaign, Rosburg was hired to help out Hackett with clock management.

Rosburg doesn’t have any previous head coaching experience on his resume. Instead, his prior experience in the National Football League (NFL) came as a special team coordinator, having a run with the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 – 2018.

Sources: Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos' interim head coach, effective immediately.

You can’t really judge this move by the Denver Broncos. You can tell this was strictly a quick fix to carry them to the end of the season. As far as their long-term plans for who the next official head coach could be, there’s actually a ton of interest there because it looks like new CEO Greg Penner wants to make a flashy move.

Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis has named multiple potential candidates that the Broncos are reportedly interested in, according to 9News. They include current University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. All three have been to Super Bowls, with Payton having a ring on his finger. (RELATED: J.J. Watt’s Reaction Walking Off The Field Has Many Skeptical That He Could Soon Be Done With The Arizona Cardinals)

The Broncos obviously need a big head coach to work with Russell Wilson. Whether they like it or not, they’re locked in with him as their franchise quarterback — there’s no way they’re getting out of that massive contract. So, it’s not really a surprise to see Denver wanting to go all out. I’m sure they want to be sexy with their moves, but they’re also kind of forced to go this route with the circumstances, which makes this entire scenario interesting as hell.

Strap up, because this is going to be a wild ride full of flash and dash.