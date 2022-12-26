Russell Wilson Hilariously Gets Roasted On Christmas Day By Patrick Star Of SpongeBob SquarePants

I was originally confused with this whole “NFL x Nickelodeon” crossover, but now, I’m completely on board.

Voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, Patrick Star is the legendary pink starfish cartoon character featured on Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Patrick gave his thoughts about the game between the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams — a game the Rams won, 51-14 — during a special airing on Nickelodeon that was part of an ongoing series from the network tying in broadcasts with their brand. During the game on Christmas day, it featured slime, “augmented reality” holiday characters, as well as a virtual Nickelodeon blimp. During the broadcast, Patrick absolutely roasted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson live from Bikini Bottom, the home of SpongeBob and his underwater, sea creatures crew.

In the first quarter, Wilson was intercepted by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, and holy hell, did Star let him have it as he mocked the quarterback — and did it in glorious meme fashion.

“Yeah, that’s not what he wanted to cook,” Patrick said in reference to the “Let Russ Cook” meme.

“No, I think he burnt whatever he was cooking,” Noah Eagle of CBS Sports said in response to Patrick.

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer. 🤩 📺: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

I remember when I first saw the commercial advertising this game and I was confused at what was going on, but I wasn’t interested enough to check it out — plus, I was pissed off after my Miami Dolphins lost and I boycotted football for the rest of the day.

Boy, do I regret that now. (RELATED: CBS Sports Pranked The Rams And Broncos With Fake ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweater Uniforms, And It’s Actually Not A Bad Idea)

There was so much glory in this, this would have been fantastic to watch with my daughters, which makes me regret not watching this even more. And then this particular clip was capped off with Patrick’s hilarious laugh at the end.

Damn, I wish I would have watched this.

But now you can!