Start The New Year Off Right With The Perfect Gaming Table From Elevate Customs

If you’re thinking of the perfect gaming table to start 2023, then you’re in luck because Elevate Custom’s table has you covered. From their range of exquisite pool tables, you’ll be the talk of the town with a unique design and the highest craftsmanship to suit your family’s needs and those celebrations with friends.

As the New Year’s countdown begins, many people are already thinking about setting important goals and taking the necessary steps toward achieving their dreams. That’s commendable, but along with making New Year plans, one of the things that you can do to start the year off on a good note is getting the perfect gaming table for your family, especially if you’re a big fan of the sport.

For Lorraine Spektor, founder and CEO of Elevate Customs, the goal is to deliver high-end handmade gaming tables that are intricately designed.

According to Lorraine, who describes herself as a perfectionist, crafting pool tables at Elevate goes through extensive and intricate quality control every step of the way.

“Client satisfaction is a priority,’ she says. “Since these are all one-off pieces, detail orientation is a must!”

Furthermore, a significant advantagewhen buying gaming tables from Elevate Customs for the new year is that their tables are all-in-family. The tables come with the other fixtures and elements you need for a complete table. At Elevate Customs, you can find everything you need concerning your luxury gaming tables under one roof.

That saves time and extra cost as you won’t worry about where to get the other things you need, like a matching shuffleboard table, after purchasing your table. Elevate customs made so easy with the customers in mind, so you can find everything you need concerning your gaming table under one roof.

For Lorraine, client satisfaction is the soul of business. “Most clients I work with know that they can call us at any given moment. It’s such a satisfaction being able to provide a modern art statement piece with the perfect functionality to bring the whole family together and impress everyone around,” she says.

While setting up her business, Lorraine deliberately incorporated elegance, craftsmanship, and detail in every piece of furniture they make at Elevate Customs. From her passion for sports and gaming and prior experience working in the interior design business for some time, Lorraine realized there’s a gap between what many clients desire and the choices available to them in the market.

In addition, Lorraine Spektor’s desire for this aspect of furniture-making also stems from the fact that as someone with a passion for gaming herself, Lorraine found that she constantly needed a high-end, modern-style gaming piece. As they say, you’re your market.

So Lorraine made the wise business decision of going into the business of making the exact sort of tables she would be proud to play on herself. In essence, she wanted to create a bridge between imagination and reality concerning making custom pool tables for her clients.

According to her, “We were never lucky enough to find what we need and decided to fulfill this niche and make it our goal to be the sole provider for these custom gaming pieces. We are a custom-built brand where every client’s imagination can be applied, and their piece made exactly what they want it to be.”

For Lorraine Spektor, who grew up in Los Angeles, California, sports had always been a part of her life. While recounting the events in her life that culminated in her establishment as an entrepreneur, Lorraine revealed her competitive spirit when it came to playing sports. Growing up, she loved playing tennis, basketball, and soccer.

“I don’t believe there are any businesses out there that have a smooth road,” she says, but noted that the most important thing is to love what you’re doing and be convinced about it.