Former Star Of ‘The Crown’ Stephen Greif Dead At 78

Stephen Greif, former star of “The Crown” and “EastEnders,” has died at the age of 78, according to an announcement released by his agency Dec. 26.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End,” the U.K.-based talent agency Michelle Braidman Associates wrote on Twitter. “We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sYcwILCvNr — Michelle Braidman Associates (@TeamBraidman) December 26, 2022

Greif’s most recent role was Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in season four of the hit Netflix drama “The Crown.” The star also appeared in soap operas such as “Coronation Street” in recent years.

He is remembered for being prominently featured in the first series of the BBC’s 1978 science-fiction show “Blake’s 7,” where he played a sadistic villain space commander named Travis, according to Daily Mail.

Greif also played a suspicious restaurant owner in the “Citizen Smith” sitcom, and he starred as Detective Chief Inspector Gomez in one episode of “The Sandbaggers.” (RELATED: Hall Of Famer For UFC Stephan Bonnar Dies At Age 45)

Such sad news. I worked with Stephen only once at the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent. RIP sir and condolences to his family 😢 — David Kennedy (@davidkennedy64) December 26, 2022

Messages of love, grief and condolences have poured in for the actor since the news of his passing was publicly released. Greif’s fans flocked to social media to share thoughtful messages about their love and adoration for the seasoned actor, and their sadness about his passing.

“Such sad news. I worked with Stephen only once at the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent. RIP sir and condolences to his family 😢,” British actor David Kennedy wrote to Twitter.

“Very sad, a very fine actor and a kind and sensitive man. We played a bit of golf together. RIP” actor Phil Davis wrote.

Greif’s cause of death has not been publicly released.