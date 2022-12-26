The Weird Things We Learned About UFOs In 2022

We didn’t get full disclosure on what exactly all these unidentified flying objects/aerial phenomena (UFOs/UAPs) are in 2022, but we did learn some pretty weird things about our neighbors in the universe.

We went through a “UFO turning point” in 2022, according to Space. “The effort to detect, track and measure the UFO phenomenon in the field, in real time, has recently entered a new phase,” scientific director of the Center for UFO Studies in Chicago Mark Rodeghier told the outlet. “The technology has gotten better, software tools have improved and the current interest in UFOs has attracted new, qualified professionals. As a consequence, we will have even more evidence — as if it was needed — that the UFO phenomenon is real and can be studied scientifically.”

It’s unclear whether the specific scientific advancements described by Rodgehier are being employed by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a group funded by the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act and tasked with investigating all cases and incidents relating to UFOs/UAPs.

Freedom of Information Act requests filed in 2022 for disclosure on AARO investigations were rejected, with the Navy claiming the videos they’ve collected would “harm national security” if released.

Warnings from late physicist Stephen Hawking about potential threats to our national and planetary security were utterly ignored throughout 2022. Hawking cautioned that broadcasting messages throughout the cosmos could lead to a violent takeover of our humble little planet. Still, various groups decided to beam Earth’s exact location and various other information about our species into space in April using the SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array in California and the Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope in China.

Another message was sent out in May, alerting any alien listeners to Earth’s climate crisis, according to Space. This particular message was sent to the TRAPPIST-1 planetary system that is believed to host at least seven planets with a similar makeup to our own. (RELATED: Pilots Report String Of Recent UFO Sightings)

In June, a report from China stated that a radio telescope had detected alien signals, but the report was quickly deleted. Scientists suggested that the Chinese actually picked up signals of human origin, but just days before, NASA joined the hunt for UFOs. Coincidence? Perhaps.

It would be really great if 2023 gave everyone on Earth conclusive evidence that we are not alone in the universe. It’s going to be a tough year, if you’re capable of listening to financial and sociological experts, and we might need all the help we can get.