‘Like No Time Passed’: Debra Jo Rupp From ‘That ’70s Show’ Reflects On New Spinoff Series

Famous actress Debra Jo Rupp from “That ’70s Show” is thrilled to be back on set, reprising her role as Kitty Foreman on the spinoff show “That ’90s Show,” saying each day feels like a “reunion.”

Rupp had an emotional response to being back on the legendary set to film the new show, and spoke candidly about her love for the cast members during a recent interview aired on Netflix.

“It has been a gift. I mean, seeing all the kids come back,” she said about the return of the cast members, in a new interview shared by Netflix. Rupp teared up as she spoke of her experience. “It was almost like no time passed,” Rupp said. “We have like a mini reunion every week.”

The very same set launched the original sitcom in 1998 and Rupp said she feels blessed to be part of the new experience. She’s been enjoying seeing the original cast members reunite and blend so well together despite the fact that they’ve all gone in different directions with their careers and personal lives.

She couldn’t stop gushing about the vibe on the set of the spinoff.

“It’s just been amazing,” Rupp said. (RELATED: Judge Declares Mistrial In Danny Masterson Rape Trial)

The interview took place backstage in the dressing room, and she and Kurtwood Larson Smith, who plays Red Foreman, flicked in and out of character during the entire promotional trailer.

Smith poked fun at Rupp and, in true form, they bounced off one another as their on-screen husband-and-wife characters would on the show.

“I help you be funny!” Rupp said to Smith.

“That’s true, she does help me be funny,” he said.

Rupp was asked how she felt about the new cast members that had some very big shoes to fill.

“I instantly loved the kids, I have to say that I instantly loved them,” she said. “I was very impressed,” she added.

The clip gave a sneak peek at Rupp’s mini-reunions with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace as they shared hugs and laughs between takes and rejoined the set as though they had never left at all.