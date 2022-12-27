Bella Thorne Slams Hollywood Director Who Accused Her Of Flirting With Him When She Was 10 Years Old

Actress and singer Bella Thorne got real, raw and candid during a discussion with Emily Ratajkowski on Tuesday’s episode of the “High Low” podcast, telling fans about a traumatic experience with a director when she was just 10 years old.

Thorne talked about being simultaneously sexualized and shamed when she was a young girl growing up in the spotlight. She discussed one particular interaction with an unnamed director that left her feeling especially traumatized. She said the director accused her of “flirting with him” and making “him really uncomfortable” at an audition when she was a child.

“I don’t give a fuck what the fuck I said,” Thorne continued in the podcast. “I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p*ssy right now.’ [I was] 10 years old. Why ever would you think that [I was flirting]?”

Thorne continued to push back against the director, reminding fans young children should not be blamed for the thoughts and feelings of a grown adult.

The actress admitted to Ratajkowski that she “still goes back” to that horrible interaction “everyday” and that it drives her “crazy” to play the scene back in her mind.

“I am trying to find … fault in myself. Like, ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that you made him feel like this?” Thorne said. (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

The former Disney Channel star told Ratajkowski she has to keep reminding herself she was not “part of the problem” in the scenario.

“Also like, you’re in a director session, you can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ you walk out. There is no time to [say] like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or like, make you feel uncomfortable,'” Thorne said.

Ratajkowski urged Thorne to forgive herself and reiterated she was “a fucking kid” at the time, adding she hopes the director, whose identity Thorne did not reveal, “rot[s] in hell.”

“If you need a more fucked-up story of Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t think there is one,” Ratajkowski said.