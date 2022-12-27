Decomposing Body Discovered On Popular Walking Trail In New York

The partially decomposed body of a man was discovered on a popular walking trail in a park in New York City’s Bronx borough on Monday.

The remains are said to belong to a 61-year-old man, but local law enforcement have yet to release his identity, the New York Post reported. A police spokesperson said that there were no obvious signs of trauma, but did not elaborate on the body’s condition apart from noting that it was partially decomposed.

The New York City medical examiner will now have to determine the exact cause of death, the NY Post continued.

Beauty of the trails in New York City… hidden views from Hunter island #PelhamBayPark #Bronx pic.twitter.com/hmvB2KkyOg — Anne-Claire Legendre (@AClaireLegendre) November 10, 2019

The Fire Department made the discovery on a trail on just off Orchard Beach on Hunter Island, which is situated within Pelham Bay Park, at around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, Bronx News12 reported.

New York state is currently battling one of the worst winter storms in living memory, with people still trapped inside of their cars by snowfall in parts of Buffalo. Emergency responders have been going car-to-car in some areas, looking for survivors. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Mother After She Allegedly Used 5-Year-Old As Shield During Carjacking Spree)

At least 28 people have died in New York State in the last week from the frozen conditions rolling in from the Pacific Northwest in the year’s second “bomb cyclone.” More snow is expected Tuesday before conditions start to lift toward the end of the week.