Mayor Eric Adams Vacationed In US Virgin Islands As His City Was Hit With ‘Historic’ Winter Blast

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spent last Thursday and Friday in the U.S. Virgin Islands while the city was hit by a historic winter storm.

Adams justified the trip by saying he had “365 days of working without a day off” and cited mental health concerns, according to the New York Post.

Adams became angry when reporters asked about his trip, the NY Post reported. His office previously issued a travel advisory Thursday into Friday for severe weather.

Mayor Eric Adams soaked up sun in US Virgin Islands as bomb cyclone pounded NYC https://t.co/txvSEQad2E pic.twitter.com/eJp1d17SrI — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2022

“I was amazed to see how you responded,” Adams said, the New York Post reported. “This is my second Christmas without my mother and last year, I was really [in] a state of depression and what I put my staff through – and I said, ‘I can’t do that again.'”

Reporters asked Adams why he did not publish when he would be away from his job, the outlet reported.

“Nowhere in the city charter does it state that I have to report to the New York City press where my whereabouts are,” Adams said. “And I’m not going to do that.” (RELATED: Chris Wallace Presses NYC Mayor Eric Adams On ‘Toning…Down’ His Nightlife Amid City’s Migrant Crisis)

“And I’m not going to apologize for having the mental and physical capacity that’s needed to do the second most difficult job in politics in America,” Adams said, the New York Post reported. Adams’ office told reporters as early as Saturday that he had taken a few days off, but did not disclose where.

The “historic” winter storm hit much of the U.S. right before Christmas and brought ice, high winds, frigid temperatures, and mass power outages. At least 60 people have been killed so far as a result of the storm, according to the New York Post.

President Joe Biden left Tuesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, telling reporters he has “more important” things to handle than illegal immigration at the southern border.