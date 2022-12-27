Ciara Reveals What Her ‘Greatest Focus’ Will Be In The New Year

Famous singer Ciara is ready to kick off the new year by hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland, and she has some very ambitious goals already lined up for 2023.

Ciara’s goals are big, but her energy is too, and she’s poised to see great success in the coming year.

“Every year the mission is to keep leveling up,” she said during a recent interview with People. “Thinking out loud about the things that I’m hoping for in the new year and things that I want to perfect is definitely continuing to work on balance,” she said.

The busy star has a lot on her plate, but with the resolution to remain more balanced, she’s certain she can fit it all in.

“Balance is one of my greatest challenges in my life, especially being ambitious and being an entertainer and entrepreneur and also being a mom,” she said to People.

She spoke about juggling the many tasks that she has on her list, and how she plans to make sure she reserves some time for herself amid her demanding schedule. (RELATED: ‘Seinfeld’ Stars We Lost In 2022 But Will Never Forget)

“All those buckets are really important to me and especially my family life,” Ciara said. “So I just want to make sure I’m filling up my cup, that my cup is properly full as I continue to grow and build out my businesses,” she added.

Ciara is approaching 2023 with focus and clear goals.

“I want to make sure that I feel that my life cup is full. That’ll be my greatest focus. It’s just having balance for the human part of me in the midst of all the success and amazing things that I get to do,” she said.

Her hosting appearance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is set to air on Dec. 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.