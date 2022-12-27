Israeli Police Arrest Suspect For Bus Bombing That Injured Two Americans

Israeli police arrested a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, Israel, Tuesday in connection to the dual bus bombing that took the lives of two victims and injured more than 20, including two Americans.

Police arrested Aslam Faruch, 26, in connection to the Nov. 23 terrorist attack after a joint investigation by Israeli Police, security forces, and the Israeli Defense Forces, Fox News reported. Faruch, a mechanical engineer, allegedly bears the responsibility for the remote detonation of two explosive bags at separate bus stations. The incident took the lives of Israeli citizen Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada and 15-year-old Canadian-Israeli citizen Arye Shechopek, according to the outlet.

Israel Police announced arrest of ISIS-linked suspect in bus station terror bombings https://t.co/f8aJDxM9zg — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 27, 2022

The suspect apparently acted independently, practicing the Sakafi-jihadist ideology that is associated with ISIS and even identifying with the organization, Fox noted. (RELATED: Suspect Allegedly Stabs Man To Death At Nightclub Dance Party)

“The suspect acted on his Salafi-jihadi ideology, identifying with the Daesh organisation and acting alone after a long period of preparation in order to target Israeli citizens in Jerusalem,” Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said in a joint statement, the Guardian reported. Investigators found a Carlo makeshift machine gun and an explosive device in Farouch’s possession. Police expect to indict him “in the coming days,” according to the outlet.

Last month’s twin bus terror attack marked the first bombing to take place on Israeli soil in several years and shared many characteristics with the Second Infanada attack from 20 years ago.