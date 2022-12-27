EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz says most Republicans who support McCarthy ‘benefit’ from special interest money

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Most Republicans who support Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House “benefit” from special interest money, Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told the Daily Caller.

Gaetz has made clear that he will not be voting for McCarthy for speaker, writing an op-ed with the Daily Caller accusing McCarthy of having “no ideology” and calling him the moniker “Cavin’ McCarthy.”

The Caller interviewed Gaetz at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, pressing him further on his views on who should be speaker of the house with the new Republican majority.

“I’m not voting for Kevin McCarthy, because I think he’s just a shill of the establishment. I think that Kevin McCarthy is little more than a vessel through which lobbyists and special interests operate,” Gaetz said.

“The reason most of my Republican colleagues are supporting him is because they benefit from the redistribution of lobbyist and special interest money through McCarthy to their campaign accounts,” he added. “The bottom line is, that’s not going to work anymore.” (RELATED: REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: If Republicans Want To Get Things Done, There’s Only One Choice For House Speaker)

Gaetz said that the House needs someone like Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, coinciding with his recent tweets calling for Jordan to seek the speakership.

“We need someone like Jim Jordan as the speaker of the House, who can cast a vision and who has the trust and confidence of the people across the spectrum in the House,” Gaetz said.

“Merry Christmas to all! Make sure to join me in encouraging @Jim_Jordan to seek the Speakership :)” Gaetz tweeted on Christmas.

Gaetz tweeted a similar statement the day before.

New House members will hold a vote on who should be speaker in January.

Jordan has led the House Judiciary Committee, but has not made any indication that he will be seeking the speaker position.

McCarthy’s office did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller at the time of publication.