Family Of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Reveals His Late-Stage Cancer Diagnosis

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to a post shared to social media by his family Christmas Day.

The musician’s mother, Carol Namatame, shared his diagnosis by posting a simple message on Facebook, along with some photographs of her son. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is [sic] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she wrote.

The 45-year-old rocker recently completed a tour celebrating 25 years since the release of Modest Mouse’s breakthrough second album, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” according to People.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It remains unclear if Green was able to perform through the end of the tour, but videos from fans show him performing in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, according to People. The exact type of cancer Green is battling has not yet been shared publicly.

Seattle radio DJ Marco Collins also shared Green’s diagnosis on his personal Facebook page Christmas Day, People continued.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer,” Collins wrote in the post. (RELATED: Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Admits To Contemplating Suicide During Battle Against Cancer)

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!”

“Also his oncologist is a big MM [Modest Mouse] fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!” Collins concluded.

Green helped form Modest Mouse from small beginnings in the Seattle suburbs in 1992. He has been a drummer since the band’s inception, with the exception of a one-year hiatus between 2003-2004 due to a nervous breakdown, People reported.

Modest Mouse is scheduled to perform at three Lollapalooza South America festivals in March, but it remains unclear if Green will participate.