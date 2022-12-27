MSNBC Host Says ‘Some’ Are Describing Issue At Southern Border As A ‘Crisis’

MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire said Tuesday that “some” people are describing the ongoing crisis at the southern border as a “crisis.”

The Supreme Court is slated Tuesday to decide the fate of the Trump-era Title 42 policy, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of Republican-led states requested the policy remain in place amid record-high encounters at the border. The Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked the court to deny the request.

Lemire reported on the pending decision before appearing to downplay the border crisis.

“The Supreme Court is set to decide whether to lift or keep in place the border policy known as Title 42. Enacted during the height of the pandemic, it allows border officials to deny asylum seekers entry into the United States due to public health concerns. It was set to expire last Wednesday before Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay on the expiration pending a final decision.” (RELATED: Solving America’s Border Crisis Doesn’t Solely Depend On Keeping A Key Trump-Era Policy, Former Officials Say)

“Meanwhile, the developing situation at the border is being described by some as a crisis, with multiple border towns and cities overwhelmed by the influx of migrants. In El Paso, Texas alone, as many as 5,000 migrants per day are anticipated to enter if Title 42 is lifted,” Lemire continued.

Federal border authorities encountered more than 2.3 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, while fiscal year 2023 has seen monthly surges approaching 230,000 migrants.

Some Democrats have been outspoken about the crisis, with Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar begging President Joe Biden to “just show up” at the border.

“I don’t know why they keep avoiding the border and saying there’s other things more important than this than the border. If there’s a crisis, show up. Just show up.”

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas also warned of an impending “catastrophe” at the border pending the end of Title 42.