NFL Refs Thought This Hit Was So Brutal That They Immediately Ejected Chargers Safety Derwin James Jr. From The Game

Wow! And I mean this with the utmost respect, but Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin got rocked!

During the Dec. 26 Monday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. put an absolute vicious hit on Dulin. Immediately, everybody knew that they had seen the last of James. And they were right, as he was ejected from the game shortly after the knock.

After making a short catch from quarterback Nick Foles, Dulin was immediately slammed in the head and neck with the crown of James’ helmet. The crowd reacted immediately with the hit sounding like a literal bomb had went off. James’ hit had so much impact that Dulin was down on the ground for a short while after the fact.

“We’ve watched a lot of football, I don’t know if I’ve seen a hit quite like that,” said ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, which highlights how vicious this hit truly was.

James also looked a little woozy from the hit. Even if he wasn’t ejected from the game, it’s possible the league’s concussion protocol would have kept him from returning.

Derwin James was ejected for this hit

pic.twitter.com/fTQBl6120s — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2022

Now I understand why the NFL ejected him; you’ve got to be very careful with any kind of hits to the head these days. That CTE stuff is no joke. However, I don’t agree with the angry mob that is calling this a dirty hit. It may be illegal, but it’s not dirty, and that’s because these types of hits used to be legal. Ray Lewis, anyone?

If you’ve got a son who plays football, you want him to hit like Derwin James Jr. That was an absolutely spectacular hit, but you’ve got to be very, very careful when it comes to hits in the head — and this is why he got ejected. (RELATED: Sports Analyst Marcus Spears Lays Out The One Way The Dallas Cowboys Can Snag The Next Super Bowl)

I see both sides here. I love my football violence, but I 100% understand the head trauma issue as well.

Just a tough situation when it comes to these kinds of incidents.