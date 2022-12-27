‘Seinfeld’ Stars We Lost In 2022 But Will Never Forget

The iconic show that was “about nothing” ended up becoming one of the most legendary sitcoms of all time, and that was largely due to the incredible cast — many of whom fans sadly lost in 2022.

The year was an especially difficult one for “Seinfeld” viewers who were left reeling by the loss of so many important contributors to the show. One by one, the famous faces who appeared on the small screen for decades took their final bows in the headlines, and fans said their final goodbyes. Some of the great losses of 2022 include Estelle Harris, Liz Sheridan and Philip Baker Hall.

One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022

Estelle Harris: Best known for her role as George Costanza’s mother, Harris died in April at the age of 93. Her high-pitched voice and boisterous personality had fans mesmerized in all 27 of her “Seinfeld” episodes. Jason Alexander commented on Harris’ passing by affectionately referencing her as his “tv mama.”

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander tweeted upon her passing. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

Liz Sheridan: Jerry Seinfeld also had to say goodbye to his TV mom in April, and she, too, died at the age of 93. The legendary actress died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes, according to Deadline. She was perhaps most famous for her catchphrase on the show, “How could anyone not like him?” and she appeared in more than 20 episodes.

Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan. She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you’ll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well. #RIPLizSheridan — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 16, 2022

Philip Baker Hall: The beloved actor who played Lt. Joe Bookman in season three of “Seinfeld” died at the age of 90 in June.

My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it. pic.twitter.com/pBCaILjHPT — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 13, 2022

Mike Hagerty: Fans suffered another deep loss when they had to say goodbye to Mike Hagerty, a familiar face on both “Seinfeld” and “Friends.” Hagerty played the role of a clothing salesman named Rudy on “Seinfeld,” and appeared as superintendent Mr. Treeger on “Friends.” He died in May at the age of 67.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Champagne Video (@champagnevideostore)

Kathryn Kates: Kates famously appeared as a bakery clerk who told Jerry and Elaine they narrowly missed the opportunity to purchase a chocolate babka in season five’s “The Dinner Party” episode. The no-nonsense character added a dynamic layer of comedy to the show. Kates passed away from lung cancer in February at the age of 73.

Rae Allen: Fans said goodbye to beloved actress Rae Allen, who passed away in April at the age of 95. She graced the “Seinfeld” set as Mrs. Sokol, an unemployment office worker whose daughter dated George Constanza. The two had a short-lived and terribly awkward relationship. (RELATED: Soap Opera Star Sonya Eddy Dead At 55)

Denise Dowse: The famous actress played the role of “Mother” in the 1994 episode “The Couch,” as well as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the hit series “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Dowse died in August at the age of 64.

Richard Roat: Acting opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Dr. Berg in the season 8 episode “The Package,” Roat hysterically labeled Elaine (Dreyfus) as being a “difficult” patient. Roat died in August at the age of 89 after an entertainment career that spanned decades.

Sonya Eddy: The talented actress passed away in December at the age of 55. Eddy portrayed the character of Rebecca DeMornay, a guest star on the “Seinfeld” set who acted as an assistant in a charity shop. She appeared in two episodes, her most famous being “The Bookstore.” She famously refused to accept a book Costanza was trying to sell after learning he had taken it to the bathroom, according to Hit C.