SCOTUS Rules Biden Admin Must Keep Trump-Era Border Policy In Place

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of Republican states asking to keep Title 42, a Trump-era policy used to expel certain illegal immigrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in place.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court forced the Biden administration to keep Title 42 amid record surges of illegal immigration at the southern border. Federal authorities encountered more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022.

The Biden administration believed that ending the policy would bring roughly 14,000 illegal immigrants a day, according to Axios.

A federal judge previously ruled that the policy must end Dec. 21. Republican states asked the Supreme Court to intervene a day before the policy would expire, arguing that the recent decision would lead to a harmful surge in illegal immigration. (RELATED: Migrants Seeking Asylum Wait Years For Their Day In Court As Backlog Reaches New Record Under Biden)

BREAKING: SCOTUS halts Biden administration termination of Title 42, a Trump-era border policy. A 5–4 decision with Kagan, Sotomayor, Jackson and Gorsuch dissenting. Court agrees to fully consider case in February argument session. pic.twitter.com/LMaqITuExG — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) December 27, 2022

The Supreme Court justices will hear arguments in February to consider whether to fully scrap the policy beyond the pause. Until then, the Biden administration must continue to expel a number of illegal immigrants based on their country of origin.

Venezuelans coming to the U.S. illegally were the latest group of migrants to be expelled under the policy, which has resulted in the expulsion of over 2 million illegal immigrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

