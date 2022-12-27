Suspect Allegedly Stabs British Man To Death At Nightclub Dance Party

A suspect allegedly stabbed a man at a Birmingham, United Kingdom, nightclub Monday during a Boxing Day party.

Police responded to an 11:45 p.m. call about an alleged stabbing at “the Crane” nightclub in Digbeth, UK, the BBC reported. First responders worked to save the man, but he succumbed to his wounds around 30 minutes later. Family later identified the victim as 23-year-old recreational soccer player Cody Fisher.

“This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out,” Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood stated in an earlier report. (RELATED: REPORT: Bar Goer Found In Pool Of Blood With Neck Slashed)

“All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher,” Bromsgrove Sporting tweeted. “Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

All of us at Bromsgrove Sporting Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cody Fisher. Cody, was a friend to many at the club and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RnxAX7hZt4 — Bromsgrove Sporting (@SportingFC) December 27, 2022

A “group of lads” who were “looking for trouble” ostensibly approached Fisher prior to the stabbing, someone at the club told PA news. Police have made no arrests, but Thurgood hopes to find someone at the club who either witnessed or filmed the stabbing, BBC reported.

“They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time,” Fisher’s family stated, according to Sky News.