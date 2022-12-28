Attempted Robbery Thwarted By Ice In What Police Say Was ‘Like A Scene From Home Alone’

A Georgia man is in custody after his alleged attempt to rob a business early Christmas morning went hilariously awry in what police likened to “a scene from Home Alone.”

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery after allegedly ambushing employees as they attempted to leave a business, the police report stated.

Sajbocho-Ordonez allegedly hid in the rear of the building and waited for employees to exit, according to the police report. As one employee made their way out of the building, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash. An altercation then ensued. While that employee fought back, another employee exited the building, “spooking” the suspect who allegedly fired off a shot with his gun, missing the employees and took off running.

As he attempted to get away, the alleged robber slipped on a patch of ice and hit his head, leaving him lying on the ground injured, the police report continued. Witnesses then managed to nab two guns away from the suspect. Police arrived moments later and took the suspect into custody. Emergency crews treated Sajbocho-Ordonez’s injuries before he was taken to Hall County Jail. (RELATED: Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway, Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm)

“Like a scene from Home Alone. Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” the Gainesville Police Department wrote on Facebook.