The Las Vegas Raiders Bench Derek Carr For Jarrett Stidham. Will Carr Ever Be A Starting QB Again?

The Las Vegas Raiders are benching three-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Derek Carr, for backup Jarrett Stidham.

Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news Wednesday on Twitter.

Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB. Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers. Stidham has thrown only 61 passes and never has started an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/IJa1LfYGXT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels on the team’s QB situation: “There’s a lot to be sorted through once the season is over.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

While Jarrett Stidham as the Raiders’ new starting QB, his backup now will be QB Chase Garbers, leaving Derek Carr to be inactive Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

It was only a matter of time until this happened. Statistically speaking, Derek Carr is a good NFL quarterback. In his career he has thrown over 35,ooo yards and has almost twice as many touchdown passes as he does interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. With that being said, Carr has never won a postseason game and has only played in one playoff game in his nine-year tenure with the Raiders so far.

I believe the reason for Carr’s demotion is that he simply does not win enough games to keep this starting quarterback job. Carr has had nearly an entire decade to do something with the opportunity and he’s done nothing but miss out on the postseason nearly every single year as the face of the Raiders’ franchise. His 6-9 record this season just doesn’t cut it and the Raiders faithful deserve better. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Be An A**’: Oklahoma Coach Mike Gundy Gets Testy With Reporter After Bowl Loss)

Vegas will now turn to former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season. Stidham never started a game but he posted big numbers in his college days at Baylor and Auburn. Stidham threw the football over 7,000 yards during his three-year college career and had 48 touchdown passes to only 13 interceptions between both schools, according to Sports Reference.

It will be interesting to see how Carr’s career pans out, but it seems likely that the Raiders are done with him.