‘Came Back Negative’: Paige Spiranac Reveals Recent Health Scare

Famous former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac revealed Tuesday that she experienced a health scare.

Spiranac posted an Instagram story letting fans know she had silently been facing a medical scare but was thankfully ok. The message has since expired, but was captured by The New York Post.

“Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation then had to deal with my health,” Spiranac wrote. “During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I’m so grateful for!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Spiranac was candid about her personal medical experience, and used the opportunity to remind fans that there’s more to life than what social media may display.

“A reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important,” Spiranac wrote.

She then thanked her fans and followers for always being in her corner, which is especially welcome at moments of this nature.

“I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way,” she wrote.

Spiranac was named the ‘World’s Hottest Woman’ by Maxim in 2022. Most of her posts have been fun-filled and light-hearted, but the star seemed comfortable sharing this information on-line and prompting her fans to take pause to look at the bigger picture. (RELATED: Family Of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Reveals His Late-Stage Cancer Diagnosis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Spiranac last shared to her social media account on Christmas Eve. The post, captioned “Happy Holidays,” featured her in a Santa outfit in what appears to be her bedroom.

The star has 3.7 million followers on social media, many of whom tuned in to view her health update on her Instagram story before it expired.