Suspected Pelosi Attacker Pleads Not Guilty To State Charges

David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, pleaded not guilty to multiple state charges in court Wednesday.

DePape was arraigned in San Francisco Superior Court two weeks after a judge ruled DePape will face trial for the alleged attack on Paul Pelosi. DePape waived his right to a speedy trial and will return to court Feb. 23 to set his trial date, according to ABC News.

David DePape, the man accused of breaking into the S.F. home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and bludgeoning her husband with a hammer, pleaded not guilty to 6 charges brought by the S.F. District Attorney’s Office — including attempted murder — on Wednesdayhttps://t.co/JHaRFPJ0jk — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 28, 2022

He is facing multiple federal and state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and residential burglary. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges last month and remains in custody without bail, ABC News reported.

“Mr. DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Paul Pelosi Fist Bumps Joe Biden In First Public Appearance Since Attack)

DePape allegedly attacked Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Oct. 28. Pelosi was hospitalized for six days due to a skull fracture and other injuries suffered in the attack, ABC 7 reported.

Pelosi was knocked unconscious for three minutes before waking up in his own blood, according to a court filing. DePape reportedly believed the alleged attack was his “suicide mission” and wanted to “have a little chat” with Nancy Pelosi, the filing noted, ABC 7 reported. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, CNN reported.

DePape is a Canadian national in the U.S. illegally who was living in a garage and reportedly suffered from mental illness and drug addiction, the Los Angeles Times reported. He allegedly became fixated on conspiracies about the Democratic party over the past few years, drifting away from liberal views and nudist activism, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.