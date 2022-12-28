Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson Puts Off Surgery In An Attempt To Play In The NFL Postseason

Lane Johnson is pulling a true gritty Philly move, you gotta love this.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area in the Christmas Eve rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys, however Johnson is delaying his surgery in an attempt to play in the NFL Playoffs, according to NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN.

Johnson’s decision came after consulting with several experts.

“He’s one of the toughest guys we’ve ever been around, and that obviously says a lot about how he cares about his teammates, who he is as a teammate,” said Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni Dec. 28. “You know he’s in pain. He’s just going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself ready to play. And that’s for his teammates. It speaks for his toughness and his desire to connect and how much his teammates mean to him.”

Sirianni also noted that nothing has been decided as of yet when it comes to Johnson playing in the postseason.

Johnson is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, which features the Eagles squaring off against the New Orleans Saints and then the New York Giants as the closer.

Holy hell, Lane Johnson is such a bad ass.

This is exactly how you expect an offensive lineman who plays and lives in Philadelphia to be, just absolutely gritty — and I mean that with the utmost respect. Like I said, Lane Johnson is a bad ass for this. The City of Brotherly Love should be proud, and I’m sure they are. That city has always had a reputation for toughness, and this delivers on that with flying colors. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Bench QB Tua Tagovailoa Due To Concussion, Playoff Hopes Now Rely On Teddy Bridgewater)

Shout out to Philly, man! And shout out to Lane “Bad Ass” Johnson!