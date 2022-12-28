Whoopi Goldberg Walks Back More Comments About Holocaust In Spite Of Being Previously Suspended For Same Issue

Whoopi Goldberg has walked back comments she made about the Holocaust and issued a public apology Tuesday.

The famous actress and host of “The View” reignited previously sparked backlash from earlier in the year during which time she had made comments about Jews and was suspended from the show. “Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year,” Goldberg told Variety. “I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

Whoopi could be in big trouble. https://t.co/7yYq7zq4gC — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 27, 2022

Goldberg explained the situation became heated when a reporter asked her about her previous comments.

“I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time,” Goldberg said in her own defense. “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.”

She then issued yet another apology to Variety.

“My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject,” Goldberg said, according to Variety. “I promise it was not. In this time of rising anti-Semitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will.”

Goldberg reiterated her support of Jews around the world. “My support for them has not wavered and never will,” she said, according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘I Like Hitler’: Kanye West Appears On InfoWars)

Yet again, #WhoopiGoldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant. When she made similar comments earlier this year, we explained how the Nazi regime was inherently racist. 🧵Read on… — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 27, 2022

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Goldberg out on her repetitive errors.

“Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly ignorant,” Greenblatt said. “When she made similar comments earlier this year, we explained how the Nazi regime was inherently racist.”

He laced into the talk show host’s apparent absence of sensitivity on the topic.

“Whoopi’s comments show a complete lack of awareness of the multiethnic, multiracial makeup of the Jewish community,” Greenblatt said in his tweet. He went on to say she had to “actually commit to educating herself on the true nature of #antisemitism.”

Goldberg was suspended from “The View” in February after she said the Holocaust was “not about Race.”