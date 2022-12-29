Man Imprisoned For Murdering Parents And Family Dog Now Listed As Female In Prison Records

The prison records of a biological male who brutally murdered his mother, father and pet chihuahua in 2016 have been adjusted to identify him as a female, according to archived versions of the filings.

Andrew Balcer was convicted of murder in 2018 for stabbing his mother nine times in the back on Halloween night two years prior, according to Central Maine. Balcer, who was 17 at the time, then murdered his father and the family’s pet chihuahua. He let his older brother go, allegedly telling him, “It’s not your day.” Balcer then called 911 on himself, saying, “My father came up because he heard her [his mother’s] screams and I stabbed the fuck out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking,” according to News Center Maine.

Balcer’s prison record now lists him as female. He was initially booked as male, according to archived versions of the prison records. The new record changed Balcer’s mugshot to a picture where he presents as female, Reduxx first reported Dec. 26. (RELATED: DeSantis Admin Threatens Venue’s License For Hosting ‘Explicit’ Drag Show That Minors Could Attend)

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) provides transgender inmates with push-up bras and chest binders as of November 2022, Maine Wire reported, citing a spokeswoman for MDOC.

Balcer claimed during his trial he committed the murders due to his frustration that his parents would not affirm his identity as female, assertions which other family members reportedly dismissed as an “insult to our family, an insult to our society and an insult to the LGBTQ community.”

Balcer, now 23, is serving a 40-year prison sentence as of Dec. 4, 2018.

The Maine Department of Corrections did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment in time for publication.