Kate Hudson Says She Chose Bikinis Over Booze For The Sake Of A Movie Role

Actress Kate Hudson says she made a big sacrifice while filming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and it involved giving up booze for the sake of her bikini.

Hudson was featured on Wednesday’s episode of “This Morning” and told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she was very careful about what she ate and drank while filming to ensure she looked perfect in her bikini. It was no easy task, and she joked about making the ultimate sacrifice of not indulging in alcohol when the rest of her colleagues were drinking.

“Everybody was having a great time and I was like, ‘I’ll take that cucumber and feta,'” Hudson said.

She told fans she completely gave up alcohol despite the fact that she was alone on that adventure.

“While everyone else was having Aperol Spritzes in Greece, I was just waiting for that scene to be shot so I could just join everybody,” Hudson said.

The 43-year old was referencing a poolside scene in which her character, a socialite named Birdie Jay, is prominently featured in a bikini. She went on to describe her character as being “bold, very loud, tone-deaf” and “not that smart.” (RELATED: ‘So, I’m An Alcoholic’: Famous Actor-Comedian Admits To Addiction)

Hudson starred alongside fellow actors Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton in the film.

This isn’t the first time Hudson made reference to staying fit. “I need to be moving to feel good,” she said to People during a November 2021 interview. “Even just making time for a little movement everyday — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga,” she said.