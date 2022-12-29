REPORT: Father, Two Daughters Stabbed In Brutal Home Invasion

A father was killed and two of his daughters were reportedly stabbed during a home invasion in Brooklyn, New York, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said that two criminals broke into the second-floor home in the early morning, demanding money from the occupants that was contained in a safe at the residence, according to CBS News. The attackers then stabbed 61-year-old father and his 19-year-old daughter multiple times, and stabbed his 22-year-old daughter, the New York Post reported.

The younger daughter was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and is currently in a critical condition, the outlets reported. The 22-year-old was transported to New York University’s Langone Hospital, and is expected to recover from the attack after sustaining minor injuries.

Police sources told CBS that it is currently unclear why the family were targeted and if anything was taken during the burglary. All that has been released regarding the attackers is that they were dressed in black and wearing ski masks.

The identities of the victims have not been released by law enforcement at this time, CBS noted. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New York Police Department. (RELATED: STUDY: Burglaries Drop In Areas With High Gun Permits)

New York is among many states that have experienced a historic rise in violent crime in 2022. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was berated by MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough in early November over her progressive leadership resulting in the city’s crime surge.