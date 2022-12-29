Republicans Will Have To Step Up In The New Congress As Democrats Add More Radical Members

If you thought Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rasheeda Talib were radically out of touch with America, just wait until you meet this next Congress. The newest installments of progressive young blood are joining the people’s House — and they’re ready to fight for a whole host of left-wing dreams.

The group collectively known as “The Squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and Cori Bush, have been kept in relative check by the more establishment wings of the party. They have only pushed the Democrat party left-ward with varying success. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Members Of ‘The Squad’ Arrested In Front Of Supreme Court)

But with the new members incoming in January, the power of the socialist wing of the Democrat party will only grow.

Larger squad? How the Hill’s newest progressives plan to wield power. – POLITICO https://t.co/8UKH9w9uFd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 28, 2022

“Even as House Democrats shrink into the minority, the voices of progressive lawmakers — inspired by the so-called squad — are set to grow only louder,” Politico reporter Nicholas Wu writes.

New members like Greg Casar, Delia Ramirez, Maxwell Frost, Summer Lee, Becca Balint, and Jasmine Crockett are vowing to use their power to push the Biden Administration to the left on issues like immigration and “climate change,” Yu reports.

“I think that as legislators, our job is to agenda-set. It’s to govern, it’s to create policy, but it’s also to put forth that best case, and bring people over to us,” Lee said in an interview. “That’s what progressives have to do, whether we’re in the majority or the minority. … That’s going to be where a lot of power is: in expanding the realm of what’s possible.” (RELATED: Here’s All The Left Wing Political Violence The Corporate Media Seems To Have Forgotten About)

The group are confident they can turn the political tides and retake the House in 2024. When that happens, they say, they’ll enact an aggressively progressive and radical agenda.

“So much of my class and all of orientation, people have felt really inspired because we know that odds are we will retake the House and will be in the majority in two years,” Casar said. “The progressive energy, especially among people of color, working-class communities, young people — that’s what we bring.”

According to Politico’s report, the group already has a “text thread” where they discuss policy ideas, and some are even roommates. They say The Squad is a “model for how they hoped to govern.” (RELATED: ‘Very Liberal’ Voters Most Likely To Believe Jewish Americans Have ‘Too Much Power’: POLL)

“I just appreciate her honesty, how authentic she is, but also how intentional she is about how to move the needle, even if it means outside of the legislative process,” Ramirez said of Squad member Cori Bush.

I start my journey in Congress nxt wk as the 1st Blk woman from PA. W/that comes dif. considerations in these spaces than those before us, E.g our natural hair, esp w/intense +v public schedules So #BlackTwitter if you’re still here since…the neighborhood went, I come to you — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) December 26, 2022

Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says there’s something special about this next Congress when it comes to his hopes for achieving progressive policy aims.

“I was elected to the House and took office in 1991, and I can tell you there was nothing — nothing — like what we will be seeing in Congress next year,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Trump v. DeSantis? What Could Happen In A 2024 Republican Primary Matchup)

For a long time, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi was the individual whom Republicans in Congress set their sights against. Now, Pelosi has retired, and the members who are taking over the newest iteration of the party are going to make the former House speaker look like a non-issue.

Will a future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, or some other Republican in the running, have the gumption to withstand these progressives? That remains to be seen. But although Republicans have the House in the next Congress, they are going to have their hands full as a group of young radicals promise more than just star power in the people’s House.