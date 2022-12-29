Los Angeles Chargers Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Returns From Injured Reserve Right In Time For Postseason

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has returned to the practice field after missing months of action with a torn groin.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper tweeted the news of Bosa’s return Thursday. He mentioned how the four-time Pro Bowler said he feels pain-free now, ever since he had an operation on his core in September.

Joey Bosa has been designated to return off IR. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2022

Joey Bosa said he’s been dealing with chronic issues in his core for several seasons. The surgery he underwent in September cleaned all that up. Bosa said even things as simple as bending down are now pain free. “I’m feeling better than I have in years,” Bosa said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2022

This is great news for the Chargers as they gear towards the postseason. Bosa is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He is the ultimate game-changer and seems to always be where the football is.

Bosa has posted 59.5 quarterback sacks, along with 298 total tackles since he entered the league in 2016, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s a menace on the defensive line and a player who seemingly cannot be contained. I believe he will improve Los Angeles’ defense right away, now that he’s finally healthy again. (RELATED: The Las Vegas Raiders Bench Derek Carr For Jarrett Stidham. Will Carr Ever Be A Starting QB Again?)

The Chargers have already clinched a postseason berth, and they currently sit in the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture, according to ESPN. Their 9-6 record could easily turn into 11-6 by the time the regular season wraps up, considering how their next two opponents (the L.A. Rams and the Denver Broncos) both have losing records.

The return of Bosa is a late Christmas gift for the Chargers. He makes them more of a threat than they already were, and will definitely help them contend for a title.