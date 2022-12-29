LeBron James Seemingly Hints End Of His NBA Career Could Be On The Horizon

LeBron James’ career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) could soon come to an end.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been quite horrific in the 2022 season, currently sitting with a record of 14-21. In their latest game Dec. 28 against the Miami Heat, they dropped an 112-98 contest. Just like in 2021, it looks like LeBron James and the Lakers are heading down a path where they don’t see themselves in the playoffs come April.

With this being the case, it appears LeBron might be ready to retire in the next couple of years.

After the Lakers lost to the Heat, the self-proclaimed King told the media:

“Playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore,” LeBron said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years.”

“I’m a winner and I want to win,” he continued. “And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2022

“I know it takes steps to get there, but once you get there & know how to get there, playing basketball at this level just to be playing basketball is not in my DNA. It’s not in my DNA anymore. … We’ll see what happens and see how fresh my mind stays over the next couple years” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2022

I saw this coming the moment LeBron signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. You could tell he was setting himself up for retirement with the move to Los Angeles and all the media projects he’s been doing since then, such as Hollywood movies like “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” AT&T commercials with Lily and his TV opportunity with the NFL’s Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. (RELATED: LeBron James Spotted Smoking Hookah In Miami After Lakers’ Win Over Magic)

If you’ve been following LeBron James’ career closely like I have for years now, this isn’t shocking at all.

Enjoy him while he lasts (whether you love him or hate him), because the end is looking near.