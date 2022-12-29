Michigan And TCU Players Got A Bunch Of Fresh Swag For College Football Playoff

Oh my God, the swag is unreal here.

The Michigan Wolverines and Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs square off in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff Dec. 31, and before the big game, both teams’ players were given a load of swag, and we mean a ton.

Now this is nothing out of the ordinary, as college football teams who make bowl games usually always get gift bags full of goodies, fashion, and big gifts are usually involved from sponsors as well that include anything from watches to video game consoles. However, as we creep more into the digital age, we’re actually starting to see the cool stuff that these guys get, and when you actually see something, it changes the game.

Representing Michigan and their swag is wide receiver A.J. Henning, who received his gear six days before the big game. The Wolverines are partnered with Nike and wear the Jordan brand. Check out the drip:

On the TCU side, we have cornerback Ronald Lewis. The Horned Frogs get their gear from Nike as well (minus the Jordan logo) and their swag even came in a flashy ass box. Oh, man. The freshness is just out of this world.

Man, these guys are lucky.

They got mad swag in several different forms, including shirts, fleeces, sweatpants, jumpsuits, hats, these guys even got off-white Nike Air Force Ones. Like, holy hell, man. And that’s not even everything, these dudes even got Oakley glasses for God’s sake. And then they also got backpacks, smart water bottles, and a lot of this stuff came in the flashiest of packages. (RELATED: Multiple Players Set To Stay In Flashy Cheez-It Themed Hotel Room Before Bowl Games As A Part Of NIL Deal)

And it’s even cooler for my Wolverines with the Jordan swag and about to have a national championship ring on their fingers — now that’s real drip.

Sorry, I had to, but seriously… The swag is so unreal here.

Enjoy it, guys!